The Fate of the Furious: On the road again
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS **1/2 DIRECTED BY F. Gary Gray STARS Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson General Hospital has been on the air for 54 years, and yet I daresay that not even that long-running soap opera has employed as many recurring characters as the Fast & Furious franchise. Many of these players have returned for The Fate of the Furious , which is just good enough to keep the engine revving a while longer on a series that was previously running on fumes for the first three sequels following the 2001 original.
