T.I. Believes Tupac Shakur Could Have Been Politician Had He Not Been Murdered
Atlanta rap titan Clifford "T.I." Harris has branched out into a more politically charged mind state as of late - he dropped the Us Or Else EP in September 2016, broached the subject of police brutality in the striking video for "Black Man" with Quavo, Meek Mill and RaRa, and even participated in an New York City protest on November 9 after Trump was officially elected. Although he's not aiming to get into politics any time soon, he does believe Tupac Shakur would have been the perfect candidate.
