Suge Knight Claims These Two People Killed Tupac

On September 7, 1996, the world was shocked when Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas after a white Cadillac pulled up to his car and shot him four times. According to a signed affidavit featured in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton , Suge Knight - who was in the vehicle when the All Eyez on Me rapper was killed - confirms the theory that Reggie White Jr. and Sharitha Knight were responsible for Tupac's death.

