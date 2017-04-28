Southern Baptist seminary apologizes for photo that shows Fort Worth faculty dressed as rappers
The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth apologized this week after a photo showing white faculty posing as rappers sparked backlash on social media. Five seminary professors, including the dean of the school of preaching, put on bandannas, hoodies and gold chains and used their hands to flash signs for the camera.
