Snoop Dogg tour celebrates cannabis and hip-hop
There are few artists in popular music who have enjoyed the length, breadth and seemingly joyous career as the Long Beach, California-born Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, who will perform at the WaMu Theater on Thursday, April 13. Snoop will be joined by a handful of friends on his "Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat" tour - names that speed the hearts of '90s hip-hop fans everywhere: Method Man, Redman and Cypress Hill. While all of these prestigious performers regularly showcase skillful verse spitting and lyricism, they are also bound by the appreciation of one other thing: marijuana - one of Washington's most well-known crops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|Thu
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Wed
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Wed
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC