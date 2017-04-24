Snoop Dogg, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Snake He...

Snoop Dogg, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Snake Headline Hard Summer Music Fest

Snoop Dogg will perform his iconic debut LP, 1993's Doggystyle , at the 2017 Hard Summer Music Festival. The event's 10-year anniversary edition - scheduled for Saturday August 5th and Sunday, August 6th - will also feature Rae Sremmurd , DJ Snake, Justice , Zeds Dead, Bassnectar , Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Skepta and Charli XCX .

