Snoop Dogg Drops Autobiographical Hip-Hop Film 'COOLAID: The Movie'
On Friday , Snoop Dogg debuted the autobiographical film COOLAID: The Movie , which chronicles the hip-hop icon's life and the pivotal moments that led to the rise of his music empire. The movie is a reflection of Snoop's latest record, also called COOLAID, and serves as the visual companion to his new music.
