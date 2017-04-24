Snoop Dogg & Daz Dillinger Fire Up Drama Series Based On Their Early Days

With true and fictionalized hip-hop backstories at the forefront of multiple films and TV shows from Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez on Me to The Get Down and The Breaks , a couple of West Coast rap veterans are getting in the game. Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are shopping a drama series based on their experiences with Tha Dogg Pound , the gangsta rap duo featuring Dillinger and Kurupt.

