Rudy Gay Welcomes Lil Wayne To The Roc ... But Still Likes Jay Z More
Rudy Gay is taking Jay Z all the way in a lyrical battle of the Carters ... telling TMZ Sports even though Lil Wayne is part of the Roc Nation family now ... Hov is still the best lyricist down with the crew. Tunechi recently announced he was joining Roc Nation meaning he's now on the same team as Rudy, who's down with Roc Nation Sports.
