Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017: When...

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017: When is the ceremony; who is in; where can I watch it

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Tupac Shakur in a scene from the film 'Gridlock'd', 1997. The late rapper is in the 2017 class to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... 4 hr Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? 9 hr Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) 22 hr Prove it 11
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Mar 28 hot 6,194
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Mar 28 Lyric913 521
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Mar 22 Wildchild 9
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC