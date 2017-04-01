Rick Ross Says He Had To Defend DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne From Birdman
Rapper Rick Ross lashed out at Bryan "Birdman" Williams in his new song because he doesn't respect him due to his treatment of Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled. "I just felt it wasn't right, you know what I'm saying? Khaled is a great dude," he told radio station Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, Georgia.
