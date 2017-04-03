Rappers becoming fixtures on food scene

This Feb. 26, 2017 photo made available by WorldRedEye.com, shows rapper Snoop Dog, right, and Chef Guy Fieri, cooking together during a demonstration at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach, Fla. Rappers Snoop, Action Bronson and Rev Run are ushering the culinary world into an era where shows like ""Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" are a hit and rappers like 2 Chainz drop cookbooks along with their albums.

