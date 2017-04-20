Rapper 2pec allegedly bolts after $600 seafood feast
A Gold Coast man who allegedly bolted from a swanky Main Beach restaurant after feasting on $600 worth of seafood and booze has been granted bail. Terry Peck, 33, of Labrador, ordered a feast at Omeros Brothers seafood restaurant on Sunday afternoon before allegedly refusing to pay.
