Rap anti-hero Tupac Shakur bigger in death than life

Tupac Shakur's recording career lasted just five years before he was murdered in 1996, but it is the rapper's influence from beyond the grave that will be celebrated when he is inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday. Rap music star Tupac Shakur is seen at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York, New York, September 4, 1996.

