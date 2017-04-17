Queen Latifah and Jill Scott to star ...

Queen Latifah and Jill Scott to star in Flint water crisis movie

The cast has been set for the Lifetime movie "Flint" based on the city's water crisis and includes some household names. Entertainers Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are set to star in the film along with actress Betsy Brandy of CBS's "Life in Pieces" and "Sneaky Pete" actress Marin Ireland, according to a Deadline.com story .

