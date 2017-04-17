Queen Latifah and Jill Scott to star in Flint water crisis movie
The cast has been set for the Lifetime movie "Flint" based on the city's water crisis and includes some household names. Entertainers Queen Latifah and Jill Scott are set to star in the film along with actress Betsy Brandy of CBS's "Life in Pieces" and "Sneaky Pete" actress Marin Ireland, according to a Deadline.com story .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 13
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC