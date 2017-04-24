Picnic With the Pops announce schedule, including rapper Common Updated at

Picnic With the Pops announce schedul...

Picnic With the Pops announce schedule, including rapper Common

For the second year in a row, the annual Picnic With the Pops series will fuse orchestral arrangements with hip-hop. Common, a rapper based in Chicago who is known for his politically and socially conscious lyrics, will perform July 15 with the Columbus Symphony as part of the eight-show summer series at the Columbus Commons in Downtown.

Chicago, IL

