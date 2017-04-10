Pepper spray, assault arrests, follow rapper's shopping trip
At first, it was a rap star on a spring break shopping jaunt on a Mississippi Sunday afternoon. Then, cellphone video shows a security guard pepper spraying rapper Boosie Badazz and his entourage after he told them to leave the Polo Ralph Lauren section of a department store.
