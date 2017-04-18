Party In Da Club with 50 Cent in Dubai

Party In Da Club with 50 Cent in Dubai

Rap fans rejoice! One of the most talented and prolific rap stars of our time 50 Cent is coming to Dubai to perform at BASE on Friday, April 28. Axwell too will be there to pump up the jam at BASE's opening on April 27. With more than 22 million albums sold worldwide and numerous awards, 50 Cent is recognised as one of the world's best-selling rappers of all time. 50 Cent and Axwell will be the first of many top international artists who will play at BASE.

