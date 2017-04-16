Ontario program targets child sex trafficking
Children's aid took Nathalie away from her drug-addicted mother and placed her with her absentee father, but Nathalie ran away. "I didn't feel loved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 13
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC