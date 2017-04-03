Nova Slays the Competition with his F...

Nova Slays the Competition with his Flow to Win the Rap Game

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inquiring News

Sixteen year old Reading, Pennsylvania native Nova has been crowned the season three winner of Lifetime's hit series The Rap Game . Five talented young rappers battled it out over the course of thirteen weeks under the critical eyes of mentor and executive producer Jermaine Dupri and his crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inquiring News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 6,195
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC