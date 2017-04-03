Nova Slays the Competition with his Flow to Win the Rap Game
Sixteen year old Reading, Pennsylvania native Nova has been crowned the season three winner of Lifetime's hit series The Rap Game . Five talented young rappers battled it out over the course of thirteen weeks under the critical eyes of mentor and executive producer Jermaine Dupri and his crew.
