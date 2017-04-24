Northwest Arkansas inundated, floods sweep away homeless camp

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Jessica Hopkins sits Wednesday at the 7 Hills Homeless Center as she recounts the flash flood event that caused her to escape from the high water of Town Branch Creek earlier in the morning in south Fayetteville. Heavy rain caused flooding and submerged campsites and portions of the Razorback Greenway, including portions of the Town Branch section.

