Non-Stop! James Monroe Iglehart and Brian D'Arcy James Join the Broadway Cast of HAMILTON Tonight

These two are non-stop! Tonight, Brian D'Arcy James and James Monroe Iglehart join the Broadway cast of Hamilton. James Monroe Iglehart will be playing the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson while Brian D'Arcy James will be re-joining the show as King George , a role he created off-Broadway at The Public Theater .

