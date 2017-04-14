Non-Stop! James Monroe Iglehart and Brian D'Arcy James Join the Broadway Cast of HAMILTON Tonight
These two are non-stop! Tonight, Brian D'Arcy James and James Monroe Iglehart join the Broadway cast of Hamilton. James Monroe Iglehart will be playing the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson while Brian D'Arcy James will be re-joining the show as King George , a role he created off-Broadway at The Public Theater .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC