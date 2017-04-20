New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life

A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Sweet Chick, a Southern-style restaurant in Manhattan's Lower East Side, transformed into 'Powamekka Cafe' on Friday, based on Shakur's plans that were written on three handwritten pages in his personal journal, the restaurant said.

