New Kids On The Block want Mark Wahlberg to rejoin pop group
The 45-year-old Hollywood actor's brother and former band mate, Donnie, has revealed the group - which he quit in 1988 before they got famous with their hits 'Hanging Tough' and 'You Got It ' - are desperate for him to perform with them for their upcoming shows. Donnie would settle at his sibling - who most recently starred in 2016's 'Deepwater Horizon' - reforming his hip-hop outfit Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, who were signed to Atlantic Records from 1989 to 1993, and had a hit with 'Good Vibrations', which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC