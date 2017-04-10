New Kids On The Block want Mark Wahlb...

New Kids On The Block want Mark Wahlberg to rejoin pop group

21 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 45-year-old Hollywood actor's brother and former band mate, Donnie, has revealed the group - which he quit in 1988 before they got famous with their hits 'Hanging Tough' and 'You Got It ' - are desperate for him to perform with them for their upcoming shows. Donnie would settle at his sibling - who most recently starred in 2016's 'Deepwater Horizon' - reforming his hip-hop outfit Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, who were signed to Atlantic Records from 1989 to 1993, and had a hit with 'Good Vibrations', which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.

