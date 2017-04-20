'New Eminem' shocks crowd with amazing freestyle next to Hollywood...
And now the California-based wordsmith has shocked members of the public by delivering an incredible new rap on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. In the above video, Harry picks out distinguishing features from onlookers who laugh and smile with joy at the rapper's jaw-dropping improvisation.
