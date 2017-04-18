Nephew of Miles Davis puts new spin o...

Nephew of Miles Davis puts new spin on uncle's formidable legacy with Miles Electric Band

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

But as Wilburn grew older, Davis began to focus more on his nephew's development as a jazz drummer. When young Vince formed his first band in Chicago, his uncle would phone the house during rehearsals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Fri ichweiss 172
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC