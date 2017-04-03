Neil Young pulls out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll...

Neil Young pulls out of inducting Pea...

Neil Young has been forced to pull out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday . The Rock Hall made the announcement today on Twitter, revealing that retired late night talk show host David Letterman has agreed to take Young's place.

Chicago, IL

