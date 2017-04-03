Neil Young pulls out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll...
Neil Young has been forced to pull out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday . The Rock Hall made the announcement today on Twitter, revealing that retired late night talk show host David Letterman has agreed to take Young's place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|7 hr
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|12 hr
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Prove it
|11
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|hot
|6,194
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Lyric913
|521
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC