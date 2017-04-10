MUSIC Kristin Chenoweth comes to Cerr...

MUSIC Kristin Chenoweth comes to Cerritos for intimate concert

Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth will perform an intimate concert at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 15. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth's intimate concert tour will not only present her playful personality and powerful pipes, but also a series of mystery guests to perform with her at each stop – but she keeps her lips zipped of who will join her on stage until show time. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning bubbly blonde is known for inviting her musical theater friends to the stage, including opera singer Renée Fleming and sactor Alan Cumming, to perform fun mash-ups and classic duets.

