More
Since 2000, Brian "Rooster" King and Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe of The Lacs have been blending the sounds of country, Southern rock and rap across multiple albums, two of which reached the Top 5 on Billboard 's Top Country Albums chart. But what the Georgia boys love more than rapping about their laid-back lifestyle is collaborating with other artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC