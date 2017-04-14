Since 2000, Brian "Rooster" King and Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe of The Lacs have been blending the sounds of country, Southern rock and rap across multiple albums, two of which reached the Top 5 on Billboard 's Top Country Albums chart. But what the Georgia boys love more than rapping about their laid-back lifestyle is collaborating with other artists.

