"Love and War" and all the emotions in between: Brad Paisley previews ...
With his baseball cap on backwards, Brad Paisley took to stage of the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame to preview the visual version of his new Love and War album Wednesday evening. The first of its kind in country music, the roughly 60-minute music film manages to squeeze in all of the considerable special guests on Brad's eleventh album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC