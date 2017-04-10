Kendrick Lamar's "Humble." Has Highest Hot 100 Debut For Rap Song Since 2010
The hype for whatever Kendrick Lamar is cooking up next has the world listening to his single "Humble." enough that it catapulted to the #2 slot on the Hot 100 chart in its first week.
