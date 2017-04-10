Kendrick Lamar Is a Great American Writer, But There Is Room to Grow

In the past, the universally acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar has been passed over not once, but twice, for the prestigious Grammy Award for Album of the Year - and this could happen again next year if he submits his latest album for consideration. But now that the committee behind the Nobel Prize in Literature recognizes songs as part of poetry's lineage, I hope they will turn their attention to this young writer from Compton, Calif., and consider awarding him, many years from now, their highest honor.

