Kendrick Lamar closes first weekend o...

Kendrick Lamar closes first weekend of Coachella with ScHoolboy Q, Future

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Sunday headliner brought out ScHoolboy Q, Future and Travis Scott on stage to close out the weekend of performances. Kendrick Lamar closes first weekend of Coachella with ScHoolboy Q, Future The Sunday headliner brought out ScHoolboy Q, Future and Travis Scott on stage to close out the weekend of performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 13 Black lover 171
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC