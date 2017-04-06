Judge sets date for murder trial of former rap mogul Knight
A California judge on Thursday said the murder trial of former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight will begin in January without any further delays, a move that was welcomed by Knight. The Death Row Records co-founder has changed attorneys several times since he was arrested in early 2015 after he ran over two men outside a Compton burger stand, killing one.
