Jimmy Fallon's barbershop quartet gives 'Baby Got Back' the '50s treatment

Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" is only 25 years old, but now we know how it would sound if it were actually about 70. Jimmy Fallon and his barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, covered the instantly recognizable song in four-part harmony, giving a new vibe to lines like "Fellas! Has your girlfriend got the butt?" The Gals nearly made it through the whole song, but Fallon couldn't keep a straight face while harmonizing Sir Mix-a-Lot's line, "Stick it out, even white guys got to shout." is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company.

