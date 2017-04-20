Jay Z's Catalog Pulled From Spotify, Apple Music
Jay Z's solo catalog has been pulled from Spotify and Apple Music, but remains available on Tidal, which he founded and controls. Jay Z had pulledhis debut album "Reasonable Doubt" from all streaming services except for Tidal when he launched the service.
