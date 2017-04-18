Jay Z 'seeking new investors for Roc Nation'

The 47-year-old rap star signed a 10-year deal with Live Nation in 2008 for $150 million, but with that agreement close to expiring, the music mogul has now started sounding out other industry figures about taking a stake in the business. Under the terms of their agreement, Jay Z and Live Nation can either sell their stake in Roc Nation to the other party or buy the company outright.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.