Jay Z Removes Solo Discography From Spotify
The streaming wars intensify as Jay Z makes a move to push fans toward his TIDAL platform and removes his entire solo discography from Spotify. The report also said that Hov had removed his catalog from Apple Music, but many of Jay's albums remain on the competitor's platform, including The Black Album , Vol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC