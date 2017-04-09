Jay Z pulls music from Spotify

Jay Z pulls music from Spotify

Jay Z speaks onstage during Time and Punishment: A Town Hall Discussion with Jay Z and Harvey Weinstein on Spike TV at MTV Studios on March 8, 2017 in New York City. The 47-year-old rap mogul, who co-owns music streaming service Tidal, has only seven collaborative albums and singles in total left on his rival's site.

