Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on...

Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on 'Race' After Trump Election

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

The National Geographic Channel announced on Wednesday, April 19, that it will collaborate with the Weinstein Company and rapper and businessman Jay Z -- whose actual name is Shawn Corey Carter -- to produce Race , a six-part documentary series that will offer "a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America." "National Geographic and Jay Z are the world's foremost storytellers in their own right, and we're thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project," liberal donor and Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 13 Black lover 171
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC