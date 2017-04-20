Jay Z Producing Documentary Series on 'Race' After Trump Election
The National Geographic Channel announced on Wednesday, April 19, that it will collaborate with the Weinstein Company and rapper and businessman Jay Z -- whose actual name is Shawn Corey Carter -- to produce Race , a six-part documentary series that will offer "a stark and provocative look into systemic injustices in America." "National Geographic and Jay Z are the world's foremost storytellers in their own right, and we're thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project," liberal donor and Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 13
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC