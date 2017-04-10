Jay Pharaoh On Getting Fired From 'SN...

Jay Pharaoh On Getting Fired From 'SNL': "They Put People Into Boxes"

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jay Pharaoh is opening up about being fired from the long-running variety show. Speaking with Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, the comedian shared his feelings of being underutilized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Thu Polly 6,196
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Thu Black lover 171
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC