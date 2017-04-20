Is Lil Yachty The Poster Child For Wack Rappers? Charlamagne Tha God Thinks So
Lil Yachty is not without his share of critics. Between calling Notorious B.I.G. overrated and the distaste among much of the old school for his " mumble rapping ," legions of rap fans out there have found reason to dislike a successful young artist on the come-up.
