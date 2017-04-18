Is Gucci Mane the Best Rapper Ever? A...

Is Gucci Mane the Best Rapper Ever? After Last Night's Show in Denver, Yes.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Westword

With releases like The Life of Pablo, Coloring Book, More Life, 4 Your Eyez Only and Damn in the past year that will forever leave a mark on the hip-hop community and continue to break streaming and sales records, the competition is fierce for the top spot. It may have been all of the secondhand pot-smoke floating through Denver on 4/20, but after last night's performance by the East Atlanta Santa aka Radric Davis aka Gucci Mane , there is no doubt: Gucci Mane is king.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Fri ichweiss 172
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC