Is Gucci Mane the Best Rapper Ever? After Last Night's Show in Denver, Yes.

With releases like The Life of Pablo, Coloring Book, More Life, 4 Your Eyez Only and Damn in the past year that will forever leave a mark on the hip-hop community and continue to break streaming and sales records, the competition is fierce for the top spot. It may have been all of the secondhand pot-smoke floating through Denver on 4/20, but after last night's performance by the East Atlanta Santa aka Radric Davis aka Gucci Mane , there is no doubt: Gucci Mane is king.

