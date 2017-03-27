Insane Clown Posse Sued for Stealing Chicken Noodle Soup for the Soul Poem

Plagiarism, how does it work? Stanley Gebhardt, whose poem, "But You Didn't", appeared in 1994's A 2nd Helping of Chicken Soup for the Soul , is suing Insane Clown Posse over a 2007 Youtube video. Band member Violent J allegedly recited the copyrighted poem verbatim in the video titled "Violent J's Poem", which Gebhardt didn't discover until 2015, prompting him to file suit for damages and infringer profits.

