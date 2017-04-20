ICP to host first ever Dark Carnival ...

ICP to host first ever Dark Carnival Games Convention

17 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Insane Clown Posse members Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope are hosting the first ever Dark Carnival Games Con this weekend and you're probably not the only one asking yourself what, exactly, that is. The convention - similar to a comic con - is geared toward "Juggalo gamers" and invites them to compete in tournaments for Into the Echoside, Quest for Shangri-La, Texas Hold'em, Morton's List, Juggalos Against Sanity, Magic the Gathering, and other games whilst donning clown makeup and wearing JNCO jeans and wife-beaters.

