Ice Cube Making New 'Friday' Movie, According to John Witherspoon

HUGE NEWS from Ice Cube Friday morning ... courtesy of his co-star and movie dad, John Witherspoon -- there's a new ' Friday ' movie coming! John was on the radio in Orlando when he dropped the bombshell news, saying he'd just spoken to Cube, who told him the project got the greenlight from studio honchos. It's been 15 years since "Friday After Next" ... and a lot's changed since then.

