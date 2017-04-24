How 'Thelma' still drives Geena Davis

How 'Thelma' still drives Geena Davis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WOI

As a slugger, a president, the Thelma to Louise or an advocate for gender parity in Hollywood, Geena Davis is the ultimate female protagonist. Through her performances in the hit films "Thelma & Louise" and "A League of Their Own," along with her television portrayal of America's first female president in the series "Commander in Chief," Davis has been challenging gender stereotypes decades before "pussyhats" and "the future is female" shirts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar '17 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC