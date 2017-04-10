Hip Hop Week In Review: Kendrick Lama...

Hip Hop Week In Review: Kendrick Lamar, Cuban Harry & Joey Bada$$

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

This week in Hip Hop, Kendrick Lamar bestowed upon the Hip Hop world DAMN., but not without a leak first. Also, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne found themselves under investigation for their association with alleged drug dealer Cuban Harry who sung like a Canary at trial and still got convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 13 Black lover 171
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC