Hip as folk: Rap founders Last Poets play Folk Fest
The Brooklyn Folk Festival is expanding its scope this year, welcoming folk performers from around the world, as well as the traditional music of the exotic island of Manhattan - hip-hop! One of the featured guests at this year's fest, happening at St. Ann's Church in Brooklyn Heights from April 28-30, will be the pioneering 1960s band the Last Poets, which helped to lay the foundation for rap music. The festival's founder says that the trio personifies the meaning of folk music.
