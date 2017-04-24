HARD Summer 2017 Lineup Will Feature Snoop Dogg, Justice, DJ Snake, Migos
HARD Summer turns 10 this year, and to celebrate, they've put together one of their strongest lineups yet - especially if you're into hip-hop. Popular acts Migos and Rae Sremmurd top this year's bill alongside the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, who will perform his classic 1993 album Doggystyle in full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC